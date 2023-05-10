Foto: Reprodução / Instagram / @dollyparton Dolly Parton, convida Elton John e Paul McCartney para novo álbum





Repleto de grandes estrelas de gêneros musicais como o rock, pop e o R&B, o novo álbum da lendária artista do country, Dolly Parton , intitulado Rockstar , e anunciado pela artista em sua conta oficial no Instagram nesta terça-feira (9).



Este disco contará com uma constelação de artistas icônicos como Elton John, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Steven Tyler, Sting, Peter Frampton, Michael McDonald, Steve Perry, Lizzo, P!nk e Miley Cyrus que emprestarão suas vozes em 30 canções que compõe Rockstar .





O álbum terá quatro capas diferentes e chegará nas plataformas digitais no dia 17 de novembro pela Butterfly Records .



Confira o conteúdo completo de Rockstar :

1. Rockstar (com Richie Sambora )

2. World on Fire

3. Every Breath You Take (com Sting )

4. Open Arms (com Steve Perry )

5. Magic Man (com Ann Wilson e Howard Leese )

6. Long As I Can See the Light (com John Fogerty )

7. Either Or (com Kid Rock )

8. I Want You Back (com Steven Tyler e Warren Haynes )

9. What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You (com Stevie Nicks e Waddy Wachtel )

10. Purple Rain

11. Baby, I Love Your Way (com Peter Frampton )

12. I Hate Myself for Loving You (com Joan Jett & The Blackhearts )

13. Night Moves (com Chris Stapleton )

14. Wrecking Ball (com Miley Cyrus)

15. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (com P!nk e Brandi Carlile )

16. Keep on Loving You (com Kevin Cronin do REO Speedwagon )

17. Heart of Glass (com Debbie Harry )

18. Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (com Elton John )

19. Tried to Rock and Roll Me ( com Melissa Etheridge )

20. Stairway to Heaven (com Lizzo & Sasha Flute )

21. We Are the Champions

22. Bygones (com Rob Halford e Nikki Sixx & John 5 )

23. My Blue Tears (com Simon Le Bon )

24. What’s Up? (com Linda Perry )

25. You’re No Good (com Emmylou Harris e Sheryl Crow )

26. Heartbreaker (com Pat Benatar e Neil Giraldo )

27. Bittersweet (com Michael McDonald )

28. I Dreamed About Elvis (com Ronnie McDowell e The Jordanaires )

29. Let It Be (com Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton e Mick Fleetwood )

30. Free Bird (com Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington e Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band )



