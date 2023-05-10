Dolly Parton, convida Elton John e Paul McCartney para novo álbum

Este disco contará com uma constelação de artistas icônicos como Elton John, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Steven Tyler, Sting, Peter Frampton, Michael McDonald, Steve Perry, Lizzo, P!nk e Miley Cyrus que emprestarão suas vozes em 30 canções que compõe Rockstar .
O álbum terá quatro capas diferentes e chegará nas plataformas digitais no dia 17 de novembro
pela Butterfly Records
.
Confira o conteúdo completo de Rockstar :
1.
Rockstar
(com Richie Sambora
)
2. World on Fire
3. Every Breath You Take (com Sting )
4. Open Arms (com Steve Perry )
5. Magic Man (com Ann Wilson e Howard Leese )
6. Long As I Can See the Light (com John Fogerty )
7. Either Or (com Kid Rock )
8. I Want You Back (com Steven Tyler e Warren Haynes )
9. What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You (com Stevie Nicks e Waddy Wachtel )
10. Purple Rain
11. Baby, I Love Your Way (com Peter Frampton )
12. I Hate Myself for Loving You (com Joan Jett & The Blackhearts )
13. Night Moves (com Chris Stapleton )
14. Wrecking Ball (com Miley Cyrus)
15. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (com P!nk e Brandi Carlile )
16. Keep on Loving You (com Kevin Cronin do REO Speedwagon )
17. Heart of Glass (com Debbie Harry )
18. Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (com Elton John )
19. Tried to Rock and Roll Me ( com Melissa Etheridge )
20. Stairway to Heaven (com Lizzo & Sasha Flute )
21. We Are the Champions
22. Bygones (com Rob Halford e Nikki Sixx & John 5 )
23. My Blue Tears (com Simon Le Bon )
24. What’s Up? (com Linda Perry )
25. You’re No Good (com Emmylou Harris e Sheryl Crow )
26. Heartbreaker (com Pat Benatar e Neil Giraldo )
27. Bittersweet (com Michael McDonald )
28. I Dreamed About Elvis (com Ronnie McDowell e The Jordanaires )
29. Let It Be (com Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton e Mick Fleetwood )
30. Free Bird (com Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington e Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band )