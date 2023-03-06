Neil Young anuncia dois álbuns de arquivo dos anos 1970
Neil Young , um dos grandes nomes do rock e compositor de grandes clássicos, anunciou nesta semana que lançará dois álbuns inéditos de seu arquivo . Trata-se de Somewhere Under The Rainbow e High Flyin' .

Os títulos chegarão ao mercado internacional no dia 14 de abril nos formatos vinil e CD e já se encontram em pré-venda .


Somewhere Under the Rainbow foi gravado originalmentem em 1973 no Rainbow Theatre em Londres , ao lado da banda Santa Monica Flyers , que contou com Nils Lofgren, Ben Keith, Billy Talbot e Ralph Molina .

De acordo com comunicado de imprensa, "os músicos estavam em um estado de espírito livre e balançavam as cercas em todas as faixas" , ressaltando que os artistas desenvolveram uma performance considerada " tão pouco convencional quanto inesquecível".

High Flyin' foi gravado com um álbum duplo e lançado em 1977, onde Neil Young esteve acompanhado pela banda The Ducks , um quarteto formado por ele, além de Bob Mosley, Jeff Blackburn e Johnny Craviotto .

Confira o conteúdo completo dos álbuns Somewhere Under the Rainbow e High Flyin ':

High Flyin

Lado 1

1. “I Am a Dreamer”
2. “Younger Days”
3. “Gypsy Wedding”
4. “Are You Ready for the Country?”
5. “Hold on Boys”

Lado 2

1. “My My My (Poor Man)”
2. “I’m Tore Down”
3. “Hey Now”
4. “Wide Eyed and Willing”
5. “Truckin’ Man”

Lado 3

1. “Sail Away”
2. “Gone Dead Train”
3. “Silver Wings”

Lado 4

1. “Human Highway”
2. “Your Love”
3. “I’m Ready”
4. “Little Wing”
5. “Car Tune”

Lado 5

1. “Windward Passage”
2. “Leaving Us Now”
3. “Mr. Soul”

Lado 6

1. “Two Riders”
2. “Honky Tonk Man’
3. “Sailor Man”
4. “Silver Wings”

Somewhere Under the Rainbow

Lado 1

1. “Tonight’s the Night”
2. “Mellow My Mind”
3. “World on a String”
4. “Speakin’ Out”
5. “Albuquerque”

Lado 2

1. “New Mama”
2. “Roll Another Number (For the Road)”
3. “Tired Eyes”
4. “Tonight’s the Night – Part II”

Lado 3

1. “Flying on the Ground Is Wrong”
2. “Human Highway”
3. “Helpless”

Lado 4

1. “Don’t Be Denied”
2. “Cowgirl In the Sand”

