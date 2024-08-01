Trilha sonora de 'Indiana Jones ganha edição histórica em vinil duplo

A Universal Music
e a Disney
estão relançando a trilha sonora
oficial do filme
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of Crystal Skull
em uma edição especial e histórica em vinil duplo
que já está disponível no
site oficial do produto
pelo valor de £35.99
(cerca de R$ 250
no câmbio atual - taxas podem ser aplicáveis).
A trilha de Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (Indiana Jones e o Reino da Caveira de Cristal) foi composta pelo lendário John Williams e é uma parte essencial da experiência cinematográfica.
Williams, renomado compositor, é conhecido por suas trilhas icônicas em filmes como Star Wars e Jurassic Park . Este álbum marca a volta de Williams ao quarto filme da franquia Indiana Jones .
As canções deste álbum mantém a essência aventureira e misteriosa característica dos filmes anteriores, além de incorporar temas familiares, como o Raiders March , que é associado ao personagem Indiana Jones . Uma das faixas de maior destaque da trilha sonora é The Waterfall que captura a sensação de exploração e descoberta, com elementos de suspense e aventura .
Confira o conteúdo completo do vinil duplo da trilha sonora de Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of Crystal Skull :
Disco 1
Lado A
1. Raiders March - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version
2. Call of the Crystal - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version
3. The Adventures of Mutt - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version
4. Irina's Theme - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version
5. The Snake Pit - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version
Lado B
1. The Spell of the Skull - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version
2. The Journey to Akator - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version
3. A Whirl Through Academe - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version
4. "Return" - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version
5. The Jungle Chase - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version
Disco 2
Lado C
1. Orellana's Cradle - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version
2. Grave Robbers - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version
3. Hidden Treasure and the City of Gold - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version
4. Secret Doors and Scorpions - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version
5. Oxley's Dilemma - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version
Lado D
1. Ants! - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version
2. Temple Ruins and the Secret Revealed - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version
3. The Departure - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version
4. Finale - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version