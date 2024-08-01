Foto: Disney Trilha sonora de 'Indiana Jones ganha edição histórica em vinil duplo





A Universal Music e a Disney estão relançando a trilha sonora oficial do filme Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of Crystal Skull em uma edição especial e histórica em vinil duplo que já está disponível no site oficial do produto pelo valor de £35.99 (cerca de R$ 250 no câmbio atual - taxas podem ser aplicáveis).



A trilha de Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (Indiana Jones e o Reino da Caveira de Cristal) foi composta pelo lendário John Williams e é uma parte essencial da experiência cinematográfica.





Williams, renomado compositor, é conhecido por suas trilhas icônicas em filmes como Star Wars e Jurassic Park . Este álbum marca a volta de Williams ao quarto filme da franquia Indiana Jones .

As canções deste álbum mantém a essência aventureira e misteriosa característica dos filmes anteriores, além de incorporar temas familiares, como o Raiders March , que é associado ao personagem Indiana Jones . Uma das faixas de maior destaque da trilha sonora é The Waterfall que captura a sensação de exploração e descoberta, com elementos de suspense e aventura .

Confira o conteúdo completo do vinil duplo da trilha sonora de Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of Crystal Skull :

Disco 1

Lado A

1. Raiders March - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version

2. Call of the Crystal - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version

3. The Adventures of Mutt - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version

4. Irina's Theme - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version

5. The Snake Pit - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version

Lado B

1. The Spell of the Skull - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version

2. The Journey to Akator - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version

3. A Whirl Through Academe - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version

4. "Return" - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version

5. The Jungle Chase - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version

Disco 2

Lado C

1. Orellana's Cradle - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version

2. Grave Robbers - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version

3. Hidden Treasure and the City of Gold - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version

4. Secret Doors and Scorpions - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version

5. Oxley's Dilemma - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version

Lado D

1. Ants! - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version

2. Temple Ruins and the Secret Revealed - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version

3. The Departure - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version

4. Finale - From "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" / Soundtrack Version

