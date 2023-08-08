Nesta terça-feira (8) foram anunciados os indicados do VMA 2023 e Anitta representa o Brasil na categoria de Melhor Clipe Latino com o 'Funk Rave'. Em 2022, a cantora se tornou a primeira brasileira a se apresentar no palco da premiação.
Taylor Swift e SZA lideram com oito e seis indicações cada. As duas estão concorrendo ao maior prêmio de Vídeo do Ano por Anti-Hero e Kill Bill.
A votação do VMA é online e já está aberta para os fãs. O evento acontece no dia 12 de setembro em Newark, Prudential Center de Nova Jersey, nos Estados Unidos, às 21h no horário de Brasília.
Confira a lista completa dos indicados:
Vídeo do Ano
Doja Cat - “Attention”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Artista do Ano
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift
Música do Ano
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”
Steve Lacy - “Bad Habit”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Melhor Videoclipe Latino
Anitta - “Funk Rave”
Bad Bunny - “Where She Goes”
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - “Ella Baila Sola”
Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - “un x100to”
Karol G & Shakira - “TQG”
Rosalía - “Despechá”
Shakira - “Acróstico”
Artista Revelação
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
Melhor Colaboração do Ano
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - “I'm Good (Blue)”
Post Malone & Doja Cat - “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On”
KAROL G & Shakira - “TQG”
Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)”
Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”
Melhor Videoclipe de Pop
Demi Lovato - “Swine”
Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”
Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
P!NK - “Trustfall”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Melhor Videoclipe Hip-Hop
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - “STAYING ALIVE”
GloRilla & Cardi B - “Tomorrow 2”
Lil Uzi Vert - “Just Wanna Rock”
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - “Kant Nobody”
Metro Boomin ft. Future - “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”
Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”
Melhor Videoclipe Rock
Foo Fighters - “The Teacher”
Linkin Park - “Lost (Original Version)”
Red Hot Chili Peppers - “Tippa My Tongue”
Måneskin - “The Loneliest”
Metallica - “Lux Æterna”
Muse - “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”
Melhor Videoclipe Alternativo
Blink-182 - “Edging”
Boygenius - “The Film”
Fall Out Boy - “Hold Me Like a Grudge”
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”
Paramore - “This Is Why”
Thirty Seconds To Mars - “Stuck”
Melhor Videoclipe R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - “Stay ”
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - “How Does It Feel”
Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)”
SZA - “Shirt”
Toosii - “Favorite Song”
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - “Love In The Way”
Melhor Videoclipe K-Pop
Aespa - “Girls”
Blackpink - “Pink Venom”
Fiffty Fifty - “Cupid”
Seventeen - “Super”
Stray Kids - “S-Class”
Tomorrow X Together - “Sugar Rush Ride”
Melhor Videoclipe de Afrobeats
Ayra Starr - “Rush”
Burna Boy - “It’s Plenty”
Davido ft. Musa Keys - “Unavailable”
Fireboy DML & Asake - ”Bandana”
Libianca - “People”
Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”
Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr - “2 Sugar”
Melhor Videoclipe pelo Bem
Alicia Keys - “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”
Bad Bunny - “El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente”
Demi Lovato - “Swine”
Dove Cameron - “Breakfast”
Imagine Dragons - “Crushed”
Maluma - “La Reina”
Melhor Fotografia
Adele - “I Drink Wine”
Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed”
Janelle Monae - “Lipstick Lover”
Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Melhor Direção
Doja Cat - “Attention”
Drake - “Falling Back”
Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out”
Megan Thee Stallion - “Her”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Melhor Direção de Arte
Boygenius - “The Film”
Blackpink - “Pink Venom”
Doja Cat - “Attention”
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”
Megan Thee Stallion - “Her”
SZA - “Shirt”
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Fall Out Boy - “Love From the Other Side”
Harry Styles - “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”
Melanie Martinez - “Void”
Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Melhor Coreografia
Blackpink - “Pink Venom”
Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”
Jonas Brothers - “Waffle House”
Megan Thee Stallion - “Her”
Panic! at the Disco - “Middle of a Breakup”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”
Melhor Edição
Blackpink - “Pink Venom”
Kendrick Lamar - “Rich Spirit”
Miley Cyrus - “River”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Melhor Apresentação "Push" do Ano
August 2022: Saucy Santana - “Booty”
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - “Until I Found You”
October 2022: JVKE - “golden hour”
November 2022: Flo Milli - “Conceited”
December 2022: Reneé Rapp - “Colorado”
January 2023: Sam Ryder - “All The Way Over”
February 2023: Armani White - “GOATED”
March 2023: Fletcher - “Becky's So Hot”
April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - “Sugar Rush Ride”
May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”
June 2023: FLO – “Losing You”
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - “That Part”
