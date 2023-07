Fã norte-americana pede demissão para ver show de Ludmilla em Salvador

@Ludmilla my first stop on my way to see you is Lima. Next stop San Paulo and then Salvador Bahia. Traveling alone from Brooklyn to see you! @OficialNumanice @LudmillaCentral



Lud, i legit walked out of a career and will NEVER look back. They wanted me to miss this show, Nah. pic.twitter.com/0AA6bN4RQz