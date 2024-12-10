Foto: Reprodução / Instagram / @taylorswift As 100 melhores músicas de 2024, de acordo com a Billboard





A revista norte-americana Billboard divulgou a lista das 100 melhores músicas de 2024 , onde se observou que as 10 primeiras faixas pertencem à música pop .

Megahits como Good Luck, Babe! de Chappell Roan , Espresso de Sabrina Carpenter e Birds of a Feather de Billie Eilish figuram no TOP 100 , depois de alcançarem enorme sucesso nas rádios e, principalmente, nas plataformas digitais .





É claro que o rap e o country conquistaram grande destaque na música global em 2024: nomes como Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator, Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Megan Thee Stallion e Kendrick Lamar impulsionaram os referidos gêneros no mercado musical neste ano.

Mas também há o pop latente de nomes como T aylor Swift, Karol G, Rosé, Ariana Grande, Charli XCX, Lady Gaga e Dua Lipa que também brilhou neste ano.

Confira as 100 melhores músicas de 2024 , de acordo com a Billboard :

Do 1º ao 10º

1. Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

2. Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!”

3. Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”

4. Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”

5. Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

6. Charli XCX With Lorde, “Girl So Confusing”

7. Beyoncé, “Bodyguard”

8. Addison Rae, “Diet Pepsi”

9. Tommy Richman, “Million Dollar Baby”

10. Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone, “Fortnight”

Do 11º ao 20º

11. Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”

12. Tyler, the Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne, “Sticky”

13. Ariana Grande, “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”

14. Tinashe, “Nasty”

15. Sabrina Carpenter, “Please Please Please”

16. GloRilla, “TGIF”

17. Kali Uchis feat. Peso Pluma, “Iqual Que un Ángel”

18. Charli XCX, “360”

19. Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar, “Like That”

20. Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Do 21º ao 30º

21. Bruno Mars & Lady Gaga, “Die With a Smile”

22. Hozier, “Too Sweet”

23. SZA, “Saturn”

24. Doechii, “Nissan Altima”

25. Olivia Rodrigo, “Obsessed”

26. Sexyy Red, “Get It Sexyy”

27. Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

28. Clairo, “Sexy to Someone”

29. Karol G, “Si Antes te Hubiera Conocido”

30. Kacey Musgraves, “Deeper Well”

Do 31º ao 40º

31. Cash Cobain & Bay Swag, “Fisherrr”

32. Chappell Roan, “Pink Pony Club”

33. Maggie Rogers, “Don’t Forget Me”

34. 4batz, “Act II: Date @ 8”

35. Tems, “Love Me JeJe”

36. Remi Wolf, “Cinderella”

37. Luke Combs, “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”

38. Gracie Abrams, “That’s So True”

39. Billie Eilish, “Lunch”

40. Waxahatchee feat. MJ Lenderman, “Right Back to It”

Do 41º ao 50º

41. Dasha, “Austin”

42. Djo, “End of Beginning”

43. Muni Long, “Made for Me”

44. Xavi, “La Diabla”

45. Megan Thee Stallion, “Hiss”

46. Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”

47. St. Vincent, “Broken Man”

48. Taylor Swift, “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”

49. Jordan Adetunji, “Kehlani”

50. JADE, “Angel of My Dreams”

Do 51º ao 60º

51. Mk.gee, “Alesis”

52. Linkin Park, “The Emptiness Machine”

53. Chris Stapleton, “Think I’m in Love With You”

54. Willow, “Big Feelings”

55. Jelly Roll, “I Am Not Okay”

56. ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, “Apt.”

57. Dua Lipa, “Illusion”

58. Rachel Chinouriri, “Never Need Me”

59. GloRilla, “Yeah Glo!”

60. 21 Savage, “Redrum”

Do 61º ao 70º

61. Fontaines D.C., “Starbuster”

62. Zach Bryan, “Pink Skies”

63. Laila!, “Not My Problem”

64. Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “Everybody”

65. BigXthaPlug, “Mmhmm”

66. Justice & Tame Impala, “Neverender”

67. ScHoolboy Q, “THank God 4 Me”

68. Tyla, Gunna & Skillebeng, “Jump”

69. Griff, “Last Night’s Mascara”

70. Halsey, “Ego”

Do 71º ao 80º

71. Leon Thomas, “Mutt”

72. MJ Lenderman, “She’s Leaving You”

73. Artemas, “I Like the Way You Kiss Me”

74. Bossman Dlow, “Get in With Me”

75. Kehlani, “After Hours”

76. Tate McRae, “It’s OK I’m OK”

77. Kesha, “Joyride”

78. Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign feat. Playboi Carti & Rich the Kid, “Carnival”

79. Orville Peck feat. Willie Nelson, “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other”

80. The Marias, “No One Noticed”

Do 81º ao 90º

81. This Is Lorelei, “I’m All Fucked Up”

82. A.G. Cook, “Britpop”

83. Grupo Frontera, “Hecha Pa’ Mi”

84. Rema, “Ozeba”

85. Koe Wetzel, “Sweet Dreams”

86. Ella Langley feat. Riley Green, “You Look Like You Love Me”

87. Ariana Grande, “The Boy Is Mine”

88. horsegiirL, “Take It Off”

89. Benny the Butcher, “Jermanie’s Graduation”

90. Hanumankind, “Big Dawgs”

Do 91º ao 100º

91. FKA Twigs, “Eusexa”

92. Gigi Perez, “Sailor Song”

93. Jamie xx & Honey Dijon, “Baddy on the Floor”

94. Bizarrap & Young Miko, “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 58”

95. Joy Oladokun, “I’d Miss the Birds”

96. Central Cee & Lil Baby, “BAND4BAND”

97. Ayra Starr, “Orun”

98. KATSEYE, “Touch”

99. MICHELLE, “Oontz”

100. Eminem, “Houdini”

