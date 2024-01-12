Foto: Divulgação / Spotify As apostas musicais do Spotify para 2024













O Spotify revelou nesta semana as previsões para a próxima onda de artistas que promete agitar o ano em vários gêneros, com base nas playlists originais, incluindo Viva Latino (Música Latina), Hot Country (Country), Pop Rising (Pop), Juniper (Folk),

New Noise (Rock), R&B Rising (R&B), Mint (Dance Music), Lorem (Indie) e Most Necessary (HipHop).

Para 2024, a seleção completa de artistas - que inclui 10 nomes por gênero - será compartilhada na playlist inédita Artist to Watch .





No destaque da foto, está a cantora pop bludnymph .



Talentos como Tyla, Meg Smith, Wyatt Flores, Paris Paloma e Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers foram incluídos na lista.

Veja a lista completa de artistas que são apostas do Spotify para este ano:



Viva Latino

1. Ballakath

2. Chino Pacas

3. Dei V

4. Estevie

5. Gonzy

6. Jasiel Nunez

7. Junior Zamora

8. Saiko

9. Xavi

10. Yami Safdie



Pop Rising

1. Aidan Bissett

2. Alexander Stewart

3. bludnymph

4. Emei

5. Isabel LaRosa

6. Matt Hansen

7. Meg Smith

8. METTE

9. SNOW WIFE

10. Teddy Swims



Most Necessary

1. 310babii

2. 41

3. BabyDrill

4. BigXthaPlug

5. Hunxho

6. Lay Bankz

7. ODUMODUBLVCK

8. Skilla Baby

9. That Mexican OT

10. Veeze



R&B Rising

1. Amaria

2. Bellah

3. Chxrry22

4. Elmiene

5. Jordan Ward

6. Khamari

7. Lekan

8. Leon Thomas

9. Naomi Sharon

10. Tyla



Hot Country

1. Anne Wilson

2. Dylan Gossett

3. Graham Barham

4. Lauren Watkins

5. Mackenzie Carpenter

6. Matt Schuuster

7. Michael Waren

8. Owen Riegling

9. Sam Barber

10. Wyatt Flores



Juniper

1. Bo Staloch

2. Chance Pena

3. hey, nothing

4. Jack Van Cleaf

5. Kara Jackson

6. Mon Rovia

7. Paris Paloma

8. Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

9. Searows

10. Tiny Habits



New Noise

1. Amira Elfeky

2. Destroy Boys

3. Jack Kays

4. Jhariah

5. Julie

6. Scowl

7. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

8. The Beaches

9. The Last Dinner Party

10. ThxSoMch



Lorem

1. Abby Sage

2. bar italia

3. Chappell Roan

4. Frost Children

5. Hannah Jadagu

6. hemlocke spring

7. Provoker

8. sign crushes motorist

9. Waterbaby

10. Wisp



Mint

1. Argy

2. BUNT.

3. DBN Gogo

4. HoneyLuv

5. Knock2

6. LP Giobbi

7. Mochakk

8. Sammy Virji

9. Shermanology

10. Uncle Waffles