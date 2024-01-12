As apostas musicais do Spotify para 2024

O Spotify
revelou nesta semana as previsões para a próxima onda de artistas
que promete agitar o ano em vários gêneros, com base nas playlists originais, incluindo
Viva Latino
(Música Latina),
Hot Country
(Country),
Pop Rising
(Pop),
Juniper
(Folk),
New Noise (Rock), R&B Rising (R&B), Mint (Dance Music), Lorem (Indie) e Most Necessary (HipHop).
Para 2024, a seleção completa de artistas - que inclui 10 nomes por gênero - será compartilhada na playlist inédita Artist to Watch .
No destaque da foto, está a cantora pop bludnymph
.
Talentos como Tyla, Meg Smith, Wyatt Flores, Paris Paloma e Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers foram incluídos na lista.
Veja a lista completa de artistas que são apostas do Spotify
para este ano:
Viva Latino
1. Ballakath
2. Chino Pacas
3. Dei V
4. Estevie
5. Gonzy
6. Jasiel Nunez
7. Junior Zamora
8. Saiko
9. Xavi
10. Yami Safdie
Pop Rising
1. Aidan Bissett
2. Alexander Stewart
3. bludnymph
4. Emei
5. Isabel LaRosa
6. Matt Hansen
7. Meg Smith
8. METTE
9. SNOW WIFE
10. Teddy Swims
Most Necessary
1. 310babii
2. 41
3. BabyDrill
4. BigXthaPlug
5. Hunxho
6. Lay Bankz
7. ODUMODUBLVCK
8. Skilla Baby
9. That Mexican OT
10. Veeze
R&B Rising
1. Amaria
2. Bellah
3. Chxrry22
4. Elmiene
5. Jordan Ward
6. Khamari
7. Lekan
8. Leon Thomas
9. Naomi Sharon
10. Tyla
Hot Country
1. Anne Wilson
2. Dylan Gossett
3. Graham Barham
4. Lauren Watkins
5. Mackenzie Carpenter
6. Matt Schuuster
7. Michael Waren
8. Owen Riegling
9. Sam Barber
10. Wyatt Flores
Juniper
1. Bo Staloch
2. Chance Pena
3. hey, nothing
4. Jack Van Cleaf
5. Kara Jackson
6. Mon Rovia
7. Paris Paloma
8. Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners
9. Searows
10. Tiny Habits
New Noise
1. Amira Elfeky
2. Destroy Boys
3. Jack Kays
4. Jhariah
5. Julie
6. Scowl
7. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
8. The Beaches
9. The Last Dinner Party
10. ThxSoMch
Lorem
1. Abby Sage
2. bar italia
3. Chappell Roan
4. Frost Children
5. Hannah Jadagu
6. hemlocke spring
7. Provoker
8. sign crushes motorist
9. Waterbaby
10. Wisp
Mint
1. Argy
2. BUNT.
3. DBN Gogo
4. HoneyLuv
5. Knock2
6. LP Giobbi
7. Mochakk
8. Sammy Virji
9. Shermanology
10. Uncle Waffles