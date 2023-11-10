Taylor Swift, SZA e mais: a lista de indicados ao Grammy 2024

Nesta sexta-feira (10) a Academia anunciou a lista completa de indicados ao Grammy Awards 2024. A cerimônia acontece no dia 4 de fevereiro.
Entre os nomes de maior destaque é a cantora SZA, com oito indicações, o empate entre Taylor Swift e o grupo Boygenius, com 7, e Olivia Rodrigo, com 6.
Confira a lista completa de indicados:
ÁLBUM DO ANO
World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
The Record - Boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights - Taylor Swift
SOS - SZA
CANÇÃO DO ANO
"A&W" - Lana Del Rey
"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
"Butterfly" - Jon Batiste
"Dance the Night" - Dua Lipa
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
"Kill Bill" - SZA
"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
"What Was I Made For" - Billie Eilish
GRAVAÇÃO DO ANO
"Worship" - Jon Batiste
"Not Strong Enough" - Boygenius
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For" - Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" - Victoria Monet
"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
"Kill Bill" - SZA
MELHOR ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Khan
Victoria Monet
The War and Treaty
MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP DUO/GRUPO
"Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
"Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste
"Never Felt so Alone" - Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
"Karma" - Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
"Ghost in the Machine" - SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers
MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP SOLO
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
"Paint the Town Red" - Doja Cat
"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish
"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
COMPOSITOR DO ANO (NÃO-CLÁSSICO)
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
PRODUTOR DO ANO (NÃO-CLÁSSICO)
Jack Antonoff
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
But Here We Are - Foo Fighters
Starcatcher - Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons - Metallica
This is Why - Paramore
In Times New Roman... - Queens of the Stone Age
MELHOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL
Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
Subtract - Ed Sheeran
Midnights - Taylor Swift
MELHOR TRILHA SONORA PARA MÍDIA VISUAL
Barbie
Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
Os Fabelmans
Indiana Jones e a Relíquia do Destino
Oppenheimer
MELHOR CANÇÃO ESCRITA PARA MÍDIA VISUAL
"Barbie World" - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua
"Dance the Night" - Dua Lipa
"I'm Just Ken" - Ryan Gosling
"Lift Me Up" - Rihanna
"What Was I Made For" - Billie Eilish
MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE
"I'm Only Sleeping" - The Beatles
"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers
"What Was I Made For" - Billie Eilish
"Count Me Out" - Kendrick Lamar
"Rush" - Troye Sivan
MELHOR FILME DE MÚSICA
Moonage Daydream
How I'm Feeling Now
Live from Paris, The Big Steppers Tour
I Am Everything
Dear Mama
