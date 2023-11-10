Reprodução/Instagram Taylor Swift, SZA e mais: a lista de indicados ao Grammy 2024

Nesta sexta-feira (10) a Academia anunciou a lista completa de indicados ao Grammy Awards 2024. A cerimônia acontece no dia 4 de fevereiro.

Entre os nomes de maior destaque é a cantora SZA, com oito indicações, o empate entre Taylor Swift e o grupo Boygenius, com 7, e Olivia Rodrigo, com 6.





Confira a lista completa de indicados:

ÁLBUM DO ANO

World Music Radio - Jon Batiste

The Record - Boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe

Guts - Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights - Taylor Swift

SOS - SZA

CANÇÃO DO ANO

"A&W" - Lana Del Rey

"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

"Butterfly" - Jon Batiste

"Dance the Night" - Dua Lipa

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

"Kill Bill" - SZA

"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

"What Was I Made For" - Billie Eilish

GRAVAÇÃO DO ANO

"Worship" - Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough" - Boygenius

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

"What Was I Made For" - Billie Eilish

"On My Mama" - Victoria Monet

"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill" - SZA

MELHOR ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Khan

Victoria Monet

The War and Treaty

MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP DUO/GRUPO

"Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile

"Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste

"Never Felt so Alone" - Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish

"Karma" - Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice

"Ghost in the Machine" - SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers

MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP SOLO

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

"Paint the Town Red" - Doja Cat

"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish

"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

COMPOSITOR DO ANO (NÃO-CLÁSSICO)

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

PRODUTOR DO ANO (NÃO-CLÁSSICO)

Jack Antonoff

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

But Here We Are - Foo Fighters

Starcatcher - Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons - Metallica

This is Why - Paramore

In Times New Roman... - Queens of the Stone Age

MELHOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL

Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

Guts - Olivia Rodrigo

Subtract - Ed Sheeran

Midnights - Taylor Swift

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA PARA MÍDIA VISUAL

Barbie

Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre

Os Fabelmans

Indiana Jones e a Relíquia do Destino

Oppenheimer

MELHOR CANÇÃO ESCRITA PARA MÍDIA VISUAL

"Barbie World" - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua

"Dance the Night" - Dua Lipa

"I'm Just Ken" - Ryan Gosling

"Lift Me Up" - Rihanna

"What Was I Made For" - Billie Eilish

MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE

"I'm Only Sleeping" - The Beatles

"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers

"What Was I Made For" - Billie Eilish

"Count Me Out" - Kendrick Lamar

"Rush" - Troye Sivan

MELHOR FILME DE MÚSICA

Moonage Daydream

How I'm Feeling Now

Live from Paris, The Big Steppers Tour

I Am Everything

Dear Mama

+ Fique por dentro do mundo dos famosos: veja as notícias no iG Gente !

+ Assista abaixo ao "AUÊ", o programa de entretenimento do iG Gente:



