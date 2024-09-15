Mario Anzuoni Richard Gaad recebe o Emmy 2024 por melhor roteiro na minissérie 'Bebê Rena'





A edição de 2024 do Emmy já tem seus vencedores. A premiação, que coroa nomes e projetos da TV estadunidense, incluindo canais abertos, a cabo e de plataformas de streaming, teve os vencedores revelados na noite deste domingo (15). Confira abaixo os premiados em cada modalidade.

Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

. Lionel Boyce, "The Bear"

. Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"

. Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"

. Tyler James Williams " Only Murders in the Building"

. Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

. Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

. Tadanobu Asano, "Shōgun"

. Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

. Jon Hamm como Paul Marks, "The Morning Show"

. Takehiro Hira, "Shōgun"

. Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"

. Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"

Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

. Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

. Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"

. Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

. Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

. Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Sheryl Lee Ralph"

. Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"

Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

. Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

. Christine Baranski, "The Gilded Age"

. Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"

. Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"

. Lesley Manville, "The Crown"

. Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"

. Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"

Atriz Coadjuvante em Minissérie ou Série de Antologia

. Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"

. Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"

. Lily Gladstone, "Under the Bridge"

. Aja Naomi King, "Lessons in Chemistry"

. Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

. Nava Mau, "Baby Reindeer"

. Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"

Ator Coadjuvante em Minissérie ou Série de Antologia

. Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"

. Jonathan Bailey, "Fellow Travelers as Tim Laughlin"

. Robert Downey Jr., "The Sympathizer"

. Tom Goodman-Hill, "Baby Reindeer as Darrien O'Connor"

. John Hawkes, "True Detective: Night Country"

. Lewis Pullman, "Lessons in Chemistry"

. Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" *Póstumo

Ator Principal em Série de Comédia

. Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

. Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"

. Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

. Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

. Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

. D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs

Atriz Principal em Série de Comédia

. Jean Smart, "Hacks"

. Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

. Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

. Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

. Maya Rudolph, "Loot"

. Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"

Reality Show de Competição

. "The Traitors"

. "The Amazing Race"

. "RuPaul's Drag Race"

. "Top Chef"

. "The Voice"

Série de Variedade com Roteiro

. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

. Saturday Night Live

. Direção em Minissérie ou Série de Antologia

. Steven Zaillian, "Ripley"

. Weronika Tofilska, "Baby Reindeer"

. Noah Hawley, "Fargo"

. Gus Van Sant, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

. Millicent Shelton, "Lessons in Chemistry"

. Issa López, "True Detective: Night Country"

Roteiro em Série de Comédia

. Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, "Hacks"

. Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

. Christopher Storer e Joanna Calo, "The Bear"

. Meredith Scardino e Sam Means, "Girls5eva"

. Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider, "The Other Two"

. Jake Bender e Zach Dunn, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Roteiro em um Especial de Variedades

. Alex Edelman, "Alex Edelman: Just for Us"

. Jacqueline Novak, "Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees"

. John Early, "John Early: Now More Than Ever"

. Mike Birbiglia, "Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool"

. Jamie Abrahams, Rory Albanese, Amberia Allen, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Bryan Cook, Blaire Erskine, Devin Field, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Jimmy Kimmel, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks, Mitch Marchand, Gregory Martin, Jesse McLaren, Molly McNearney, Keaton Patti, Danny Ricker, Louis Virtel, e Troy Walker, "Oscar 2024".