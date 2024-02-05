Grammy 2024: confira a lista dos ganhadores das principais categorias

A principal premiação do mundo da música, o Grammy, aconteceu neste último domingo (4), em Los Angeles, Califórnia, nos Estados Unidos.
Veja a lista dos vencedores das principais categorias do prêmio:
Gravação do Ano
Worship, Jon Batiste
Not Strong Enough, Boygenius
Flowers, Miley Cyrus (vencedor)
What Was I Made For? from Barbie, Billie Eilish
On My Mama, Victoria Monét
Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
Kill Bill, SZA
Álbum do Ano
World Music Radio, Jon Batiste
The Record, Boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights, Taylor Swift (vencedor)
SOS, SZA
Canção do Ano
A&W — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, compositores (interpretada por Lana Del Rey)
Anti-Hero — Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, compositores (interpretada por Taylor Swift)
Butterfly — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, compositores (interpretado por Jon Batiste)
Dance the Night (Do álbum Barbie) — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores (interpretada por Dua Lipa)
Flowers — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, compositores (interpretada por Miley Cyrus)
Kill Bill — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, compositores (interpretada por SZA)
Vampire — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (interpretada por Oliva Rodrigo)
What Was I Made For? (Do Filme Barbie) — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, compositores (interpretada por Billie Eilish) (vencedor)
Artista Revelação
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét (vencedor)
The War and Treaty
Melhor Performance Pop Solo
Flowers, Miley Cyrus (vencedor)
Paint the Town Red, Doja Cat
What Was I Made For? from Barbie, Billie Eilish
Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
Melhor Performance Pop em Dupla/Grupo
Thousand Miles, Miley Cyrus com Brandi Carlile
Candy Necklace, Lana Del Rey com Jon Batiste
Never Felt So Alone, Labrinth com Billie Eilish
Karma, Taylor Swift com Ice Spice
Ghost in the Machine, SZA com Phoebe Bridgers (vencedor)
Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal
Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
Subtract - Ed Sheeran
Midnights - Taylor Swift (vencedor)
Melhor Gravação de Dança Pop
Babe Don’t Hurt Me, David Guetta, Anne-Marie e Coi Leray
Miracle, Calvin Harris com Ellie Goulding
Padam Padam, Kylie Minogue (vencedor)
One in a Million, Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
Rush, Troye Sivan
Melhor Gravação de Dança/Eletrônica
Blackbox Life Recorder 21F - Aphex Twin
Loading - James Blake
Higher Than Ever Before - Disclosure
Strong - Romy & Fred Again..
Rumble - Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan (vencedor)
Melhor Álbum de Dança/Eletrônica
Playing Robots Into Heaven - James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling - The Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) - Fred again.. (vencedor)
Kx5 – Kx5
Quest for Fire - Skrillex
Melhor Álbum de Country
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Rustin’ in the Rain, Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson (vencedor)
Melhor Álbum R&B
Girls Night Out — Babyface
What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) — Coco Jones
Special Occasion — Emily King
Jaguar II — Victoria Monét (vencedor)
Clear 2: Soft Life EP— Summer Walker
Melhor Canção R&B
ICU – Coco Jones
Angel – Halle
Back to Love – Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley
Snooze – SZA (vencedor)
On My Mama – Victoria Monét
Melhor performance R&B
Summer Too Hot, Chris Brown
Back to Love, Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley
ICU, Coco Jones (vencedor)
How Does It Make You Feel, Victoria Monét
Kill Bill, SZA
Melhor Performance de Rap Melódico
Sittin’ on Top of the World — Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
Attention — Doja Cat
Spin Bout U — Drake & 21 Savage
All My Life — Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole (vencedor)
Low — SZA
Melhor álbum de Pop Latino
La Cuarta Hoja, Pablo Alborán
Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1, AleMor
A Ciegas, Paula Arenas
La Neta, Pedro Capó
Don Juan, Maluma
X Mí (Vol. 1), Gaby Moreno (vencedor)
Melhor álbum de música urbana
Saturno, Rauw Alejandro
Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G (vencedor)
Data, Tainy
Melhor Trilha Sonora para Mídia Visual (incluindo Cinema e Televisão)
Barbie, Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt, compositores (vencedor)
Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre, Ludwig Göransson, compositor
Os Fabelmans, John Williams, compositor
Indiana Jones e A Relíquia do Destino, John Williams, compositor
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson, compositor
Melhor Canção Escrita para Mídia Visual
Barbie World de Barbie The Album, Naija Gaston, Ephrem Lopez Jr. e Onika Maraj, compositores (Nicki Minaj e Ice Spice com Aqua)
Dance the Night de Barbie The Album, Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)
I’m Just Ken de Barbie The Album, Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Ryan Gosling)
Lift Me Up de Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre – Música De e Inspirada Por”, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty e Temilade Openiyi, compositores (Rihanna)
What Was I Made For? de Barbie The Album, Billie Eilish O’Connell e Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish) (vencedor)
Assista o AUÊ, programa de entretenimento do iG Gente