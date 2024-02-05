Foto: Divulgacao Grammy 2024: confira a lista dos ganhadores das principais categorias

A principal premiação do mundo da música, o Grammy, aconteceu neste último domingo (4), em Los Angeles, Califórnia, nos Estados Unidos.

Veja a lista dos vencedores das principais categorias do prêmio:

Gravação do Ano

Worship, Jon Batiste

Not Strong Enough, Boygenius

Flowers, Miley Cyrus (vencedor)

What Was I Made For? from Barbie, Billie Eilish

On My Mama, Victoria Monét

Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift

Kill Bill, SZA

Álbum do Ano

World Music Radio, Jon Batiste

The Record, Boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights, Taylor Swift (vencedor)

SOS, SZA

Canção do Ano

A&W — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, compositores (interpretada por Lana Del Rey)

Anti-Hero — Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, compositores (interpretada por Taylor Swift)

Butterfly — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, compositores (interpretado por Jon Batiste)

Dance the Night (Do álbum Barbie) — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores (interpretada por Dua Lipa)

Flowers — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, compositores (interpretada por Miley Cyrus)

Kill Bill — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, compositores (interpretada por SZA)

Vampire — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (interpretada por Oliva Rodrigo)

What Was I Made For? (Do Filme Barbie) — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, compositores (interpretada por Billie Eilish) (vencedor)

Artista Revelação

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét (vencedor)

The War and Treaty

Melhor Performance Pop Solo

Flowers, Miley Cyrus (vencedor)

Paint the Town Red, Doja Cat

What Was I Made For? from Barbie, Billie Eilish

Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift

Melhor Performance Pop em Dupla/Grupo

Thousand Miles, Miley Cyrus com Brandi Carlile

Candy Necklace, Lana Del Rey com Jon Batiste

Never Felt So Alone, Labrinth com Billie Eilish

Karma, Taylor Swift com Ice Spice

Ghost in the Machine, SZA com Phoebe Bridgers (vencedor)

Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal

Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

Guts - Olivia Rodrigo

Subtract - Ed Sheeran

Midnights - Taylor Swift (vencedor)

Melhor Gravação de Dança Pop

Babe Don’t Hurt Me, David Guetta, Anne-Marie e Coi Leray

Miracle, Calvin Harris com Ellie Goulding

Padam Padam, Kylie Minogue (vencedor)

One in a Million, Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

Rush, Troye Sivan

Melhor Gravação de Dança/Eletrônica

Blackbox Life Recorder 21F - Aphex Twin

Loading - James Blake

Higher Than Ever Before - Disclosure

Strong - Romy & Fred Again..

Rumble - Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan (vencedor)

Melhor Álbum de Dança/Eletrônica

Playing Robots Into Heaven - James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling - The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) - Fred again.. (vencedor)

Kx5 – Kx5

Quest for Fire - Skrillex

Melhor Álbum de Country

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Rustin’ in the Rain, Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson (vencedor)

Melhor Álbum R&B

Girls Night Out — Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) — Coco Jones

Special Occasion — Emily King

Jaguar II — Victoria Monét (vencedor)

Clear 2: Soft Life EP— Summer Walker

Melhor Canção R&B

ICU – Coco Jones

Angel – Halle

Back to Love – Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley

Snooze – SZA (vencedor)

On My Mama – Victoria Monét

Melhor performance R&B

Summer Too Hot, Chris Brown

Back to Love, Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley

ICU, Coco Jones (vencedor)

How Does It Make You Feel, Victoria Monét

Kill Bill, SZA

Melhor Performance de Rap Melódico

Sittin’ on Top of the World — Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

Attention — Doja Cat

Spin Bout U — Drake & 21 Savage

All My Life — Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole (vencedor)

Low — SZA

Melhor álbum de Pop Latino

La Cuarta Hoja, Pablo Alborán

Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1, AleMor

A Ciegas, Paula Arenas

La Neta, Pedro Capó

Don Juan, Maluma

X Mí (Vol. 1), Gaby Moreno (vencedor)

Melhor álbum de música urbana

Saturno, Rauw Alejandro

Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G (vencedor)

Data, Tainy

Melhor Trilha Sonora para Mídia Visual (incluindo Cinema e Televisão)

Barbie, Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt, compositores (vencedor)

Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre, Ludwig Göransson, compositor

Os Fabelmans, John Williams, compositor

Indiana Jones e A Relíquia do Destino, John Williams, compositor

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson, compositor

Melhor Canção Escrita para Mídia Visual

Barbie World de Barbie The Album, Naija Gaston, Ephrem Lopez Jr. e Onika Maraj, compositores (Nicki Minaj e Ice Spice com Aqua)

Dance the Night de Barbie The Album, Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)

I’m Just Ken de Barbie The Album, Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Ryan Gosling)

Lift Me Up de Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre – Música De e Inspirada Por”, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty e Temilade Openiyi, compositores (Rihanna)

What Was I Made For? de Barbie The Album, Billie Eilish O’Connell e Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish) (vencedor)

Assista o AUÊ, programa de entretenimento do iG Gente



