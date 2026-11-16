Reprodução Instagram Madonna volta ao Grammy após anos, e Anitta é indicada à premiação





A lista de indicados à 69ª edição do Grammy Awards foi divulgada nesta segunda-feira (16). A cantora britânica Raye aparece na liderança, com 11 nomeações, seguida pela espanhola Rosalía, que recebeu nove indicações.

O grupo de artistas com sete nomeações reúne Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo e Phoebe Bridgers. Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas e Olivia Dean aparecem logo depois, com seis indicações cada.

O Brasil também estará representado na premiação. Anitta concorre na categoria Melhor Álbum de Música Global com o disco “Equilibrivm”. A cantora disputa o prêmio com Davido, Angélique Kidjo, Ayra Starr e Tems.

A cerimônia do Grammy 2027 está marcada para 7 de fevereiro, na Crypto.com Arena, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. Confira os indicados nas categorias divulgadas:

Álbum do Ano

“Lost Weekend” — Phoebe Bridgers

“The Art of Loving” — Olivia Dean

“Dandelion” — Ella Langley

“The Romantic” — Bruno Mars

“This Music May Contain Hope” — Raye

“You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Lux” — Rosalía

“The Life of a Showgirl” — Taylor Swift



Gravação do Ano

“Man I Need” — Olivia Dean

“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

“I Just Might” — Bruno Mars

“Where Is My Husband!” — Raye

“The Cure” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Berghain” — Rosalía, Björk e Yves Tumor

“The Fate of Ophelia” — Taylor Swift

“Dracula” — Tame Impala com Jennie

Canção do Ano

“Berghain” — Rosalía, Björk e Yves Tumor

“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

“The Cure” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Hate That I Made You Love Me” — Ariana Grande

“I Knew It, I Knew You (From Toy Story 5)” — Taylor Swift

“Man I Need” — Olivia Dean

“Risk It All” — Bruno Mars

“Where Is My Husband!” — Raye

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop

“The Art of Loving” — Olivia Dean

“Petal” — Ariana Grande

“The Romantic” — Bruno Mars

“This Music May Contain Hope” — Raye

“You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love” — Olivia Rodrigo



Melhor Performance Solo de Pop



“Man I Need” — Olivia Dean

“Risk It All” — Bruno Mars

“Where Is My Husband!” — Raye

“The Cure” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Sauvignon Blanc” — Rosalía

Melhor Performance de Pop em Duo/Grupo

“Runway” — Lady Gaga e Doechii

“Bring Your Love” — Madonna e Sabrina Carpenter

“Click Clack Symphony” — Raye e Hans Zimmer

“The Life of a Showgirl” — Taylor Swift e Sabrina Carpenter

“Dracula” — Tame Impala e Jennie



Melhor Performance de Pop Asiático



“Sunset Kiss” — Babymetal e Polyphia

“Unang Kilig” — Bini

“Bang Bang” — IVE

“404 (New Era)” — KiiiKiii

“Yes” — Lisa

“Visa” — SB19

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop Tradicional

“Good Grief” — Sara Bareilles

“The Boys of Dungeon Lane” — Paul McCartney

“Better Broken” — Sarah McLachlan

“An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios” — Leslie Odom Jr.

“Whatever’s Clever!” — Charlie Puth



Melhor Performance Vocal de Pop Tradicional



“A Couple Minutes” — Olivia Dean

“For Good” — Cynthia Erivo e Ariana Grande

“Madwoman” — Laufey

“I Hate the Way I Look Today” — Raye

“All That’s Left” — Nicole Zuraitis com Gilad Hekselman



Artista Revelação



Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters



Melhor Álbum de Música Global



“Equilibrivm” — Anitta

“Oriadé” — Davido

“Hope!!” — Angélique Kidjo

“Starrgirl” — Ayra Starr

“Love Is a Kingdom” — Tems



Melhor Performance de Música Global



“Varuvaaiy” — Devan Ekambaram com Susha

“Una Flor en Cada Estrella” — Kerreke, Mireya e Alex E. Chávez

“Bando [Orchestral]” — Angélique Kidjo com Pharrell Williams e Quavo

“Porcelana” — Rosalía e Dougie F

“Dai Dai” — Shakira e Burna Boy



Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino



“No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto” — Karol G

“Femme Fatale” — Mon Laferte

“Muda” — Carín León

“¿Dónde Es el After?” — Rawayana

“Bendito Verano” — Elena Rose

Melhor Álbum de R&B

“Brown (The Chocolate Edition)” — Chris Brown

“When the City Sleeps” — Alex Isley

“Kehlani” — Kehlani

“Saturday Night” — PJ Morton

“To Whom This May Concern” — Jill Scott



Melhor Álbum de Rap



“Dillagence II” — Busta Rhymes com J Dilla

“Am I the Drama?” — Cardi B

“God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops” — Rapsody

“Octane” — Don Toliver

“Everything Is a Lot” — Wale

“Bully – Deluxe” — Kanye West (Ye)



Melhor Canção de R&B



“Let Me” — Victoria Monét

“My Muse” — Leon Thomas

“Out the Window” — Kehlani

“Pressha” — Jill Scott

“What You Need” — Tems



Melhor Canção Latina



“Ahí” — Karol G e Drake

“¿Cómo Se Ama?” — Jorge Drexler

“Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día” — Ca7riel, Paco Amoroso e Sting

“La Perla” — Rosalía e Yahritza y Su Esencia

“Niño” — Milo J



Melhor Canção de Country



“Beautiful Things” — Megan Moroney

“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

“Dry Spell” — Kacey Musgraves

“Hardwired” — Stephen Wilson Jr.

“Phone, Keys, Wallet” — Lainey Wilson e John Mayer



Melhor Performance Solo de Country



“The Whole World” — Vince Gill

“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

“Dry Spell” — Kacey Musgraves

“Can’t Sit Still” — Lainey Wilson

“Gary” — Stephen Wilson Jr.



Melhor Performance de Dupla/Grupo Country



“Butterfly” — Zac Brown Band com Dolly Parton

“Here” — Mumford & Sons com Chris Stapleton

“Horses and Divorces” — Kacey Musgraves com Miranda Lambert

“Light of a Clear Blue Morning” — Dolly Parton com Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah e Reba McEntire

“Phone, Keys, Wallet” — Lainey Wilson e John Mayer



Melhor Álbum de Country Tradicional



“Clovis” — Charley Crockett

“50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline” — Vince Gill

“Banks of the Trinity” — Cody Johnson

“Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle” — Willie Nelson

“Once Upon a Second Time Around” — Charlie Worsham



Melhor Clipe



“Lost Boys” — Phoebe Bridgers

“Storm” — Gener8ion e Yung Lean

“Hate That I Made You Love Me” — Ariana Grande

“Click Clack Symphony” — Raye

“Berghain” — Rosalía



Produtor do Ano, Não Clássico



Tony Berg

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Noah Goldstein

Miranda Lambert

Mike Sabath



Melhor Álbum Instrumental Contemporâneo



“Monk Meditations” — Jon Batiste

“Lullaby for the Lost” — Donny McCaslin

“A Six String Odyssey” — Six String Symphony

“Somni” — Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley

“Barcode” — Ben Wendel



Melhor Performance de Rock



“Sarniezz” — Angine de Poitrine

“Lost Boys” — Phoebe Bridgers

“Trinidad” — Geese

“What’s Wrong With Me” — Olivia Rodrigo e Robert Smith

“In the Stars” — The Rolling Stones



Melhor Performance de Metal



“The Edge of Perfection” — Anthrax

“Hive Mind” — Knocked Loose com Denzel Curry

“Your Ghost Again” — Mastodon

“Let There Be Shred” — Megadeth

“End of You” — Poppy, Amy Lee e Courtney LaPlante



Melhor Canção de Rock



“In the Stars” — Mick Jagger e Keith Richards

“Lost Boys” — Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Alex G, Christian Lee Hutson e Marshall Vore

“My Only Angel” — Aerosmith e Yungblud

“Streets of Minneapolis – Radio Mix” — Bruce Springsteen

“Trinidad” — Geese

“What’s Wrong With Me” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Your Favorite Toy” — Foo Fighters



Melhor Gravação Remixada



“Beto’s Horns (Fred Remix)” — Fred Again e Tom Norris

“I Just Might (Austin Millz Remix)” — Austin Millz

“Love Sensation” — Stuart Price

“Opalite (Chris Lake Remix)” — Chris Lake

“A Question of Trust” — Boyz Noize

“Where Is My Husband” — David Guetta e Hypaton



Melhor Álbum Dance/Eletrônica



“Confessions II” — Madonna

“Sexistential” — Robyn

“Soma” — Skrillex

“Wor$t Girl in America” — Slayyyter

“Deadbeat” — Tame Impala



Melhor Gravação de Pop Dance



“Blue Moon” — Zara Larsson

“Danceteria” — Madonna

“Life Boat” — Raye

“Dance...” — Slayyyter

“Too Easy” — Tinashe



Melhor Gravação Dance/Eletrônica



“Lights Burn Dimmer” — Fred Again e Jamie T

“I Feel So Free” — Madonna

“Crank” — Slayyyter

“My Old Ways” — Tame Impala

“Melatonin” — Tinashe

“Music” — Underscores



Melhor Performance de Música Alternativa



“Fabinek” — Angine de Poitrine

“Kill Me” — Phoebe Bridgers

“Au Pays du Cocaine” — Geese

“Reliquia” — Rosalía

“Showbiz” — Hayley Williams



Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa



“I Must Be Dreaming” — Alabama Shakes

“Lost Weekend” — Phoebe Bridgers

“Music, Fashion, Film” — Charli XCX

“Getting Killed” — Geese

“The Mountain” — Gorillaz

“LUX” — Rosalía



Melhor Performance de R&B Solo



“Morning Dew (Donk)” — Beyoncé

“Out the Window” — Kehlani

“Let Me” — Victoria Monét

“Pressha” — Jill Scott

“What You Need” — Tems



Melhor Álbum de R&B Progressivo



“Bernarr” — Durand Bernarr

“Waves” — Moonchild

“The Last Balloon” — Tank and the Bangas

“Pholks” — Leon Thomas

“Distracted” — Thundercat



Melhor Performance de R&B Tradicional



“I Found Myself” — Durand Bernarr

“Can’t Let Go” — Lalah Hathaway

“Beautiful People” — Jill Scott

“My Muse” — Leon Thomas

“If I Let You” — The Womack Sisters



Melhor Performance de R&B em Duo, Grupo ou Colaboração



“Fallin’” — Chris Brown com Leon Thomas

“47th Street” — Lalah Hathaway com J. Ivy

“Sweet Nuthins” — Kehlani com Leon Thomas

“Mess” — PJ Morton com Keyon Harrold

“To B Honest” — Jill Scott com J.I.D.



Melhor Canção de Rap



“E85” — Don Toliver

“ErrTime” — Cardi B

“Girl, Get Up” — Doechii com SZA

“Let ’Em Know” — T.I.

“Spend Dat” — Yung Miami



Melhor Performance de Rap



“Good Flirts” — Baby Keem com Kendrick Lamar e Momo Boyd

“ErrTime” — Cardi B

“Run It Back!” — De La Soul com Nas

“Let ’Em Know” — T.I.

“Body” — Don Toliver



Melhor Performance de Rap Melódico



“This Woman” — Busta Rhymes e J Dilla com D’Angelo

“Safe” — Cardi B com Kehlani

“Girl, Get Up” — Doechii com SZA

“E85” — Don Toliver

“Watching Us” — Wale com Leon Thomas



Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz



“For Dinah” — Ledisi

“The Wise Ones” — Gretchen Parlato

“Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center” — Catherine Russell

“With Every Breath I Take” — Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley

“The Devil I Knew” — Nicole Zuraitis



Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Jazz



“Monk Movements” — Jon Batiste

“We Dream” — Lakecia Benjamin

“Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live)” — Chick Corea

“Leave That in There” — Sullivan Fortner

“Side-Eye III+” — Pat Metheny



Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino



“Filin” — Melissa Aldana

“Ao Vivo (Live)” — Eliane Elias

“Monk con Clave” — Carlos Henriquez

“Gonzalo Plays Pino” — Gonzalo Rubalcaba

“El Arte del Bolero Vol. 3” — Miguel Zenón e Luis Perdomo



Melhor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo



“Trip the Night Fantastic” — Terri Lyne Carrington e Social Science

“Who Asked?” — Domi e JD Beck

“Purpose” — Terrace Martin e Marcus Gilmore

“Oh Snap” — Cécile McLorin Salvant

“Fathers” — Nate Smith, Kiefer, Carrtoons e Kenny Beats



Melhor Performance de Jazz



“In Walked Bud” — Jon Batiste

“Good Life – Tamron Hall Main Title Theme” — The Baylor Project

“Sophisticated Lady” — Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley

“The Lady Is a Tramp” — Deborah Silver e Diane Schuur

“I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)” — Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman e Dan Pugach



Melhor Álbum de Blues Tradicional



“Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul” — S ean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul com Mr. Sipp

“B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100” — Joe Bonamassa

“Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience” — Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra e Martin Gellner

“Blues Now” — GA-20 com Charlie Musselwhite



Melhor Álbum de Blues Contemporâneo



“Alive! (Live)” — Fantastic Negrito

“Paper Doll (Live)” — Samantha Fish

“Just Say Yes” — Ruthie Foster

“Hard Road” — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

“The Breakdown” — Keb’ Mo’



Melhor Álbum de Folk Tradicional



“The Fiddle and the Drum” — Renée Fleming e Béla Fleck

“North Node” — Natalie Haas e Brittany Haas

“The Fiddle Funnel Sessions” — E J Ouellette

“Together Again” — Tom Paxton e John McCutcheon

“Under the Powerlines III (January 2025 – June 2025)” — Jesse Welles



Melhor Álbum de Folk Contemporâneo



“Le Sigh” — Kris Angelis

“Ace” — Madison Cunningham

“The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs” — Noah Kahan

“Lost Cause Lover Fool” — The Milk Carton Kids

“Bloodline” — Mon Rovîa



Melhor Álbum Gospel



“Devotion” — Cory Henry

“Revival: Live in Dallas” — Lisa Knowles-Smith and The Brown Singers

“Closer (Live in Chicago)” — Jonathan McReynolds

“Sunday Morning” — PJ Morton

“The Hymns” — CeCe Winans



Melhor Álbum de Reggae



“Too Too Bad” — Buju Banton

“Exile” — Chronixx

“Brightside” — Ziggy Marley

“The Art of Acceptance” — Protoje

“Supernova” — Runkus

“Lottery” — Shaggy



Melhor Compilação de Trilha Sonora para Mídia Visual



“O Diabo Veste Prada 2” — Vários artistas

“Stranger Things Temporada 5” — Vários artistas

“Wicked: For Good” — Vários artistas

“The Wizard of Oz at Sphere” — The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

“Wuthering Heights” — Charli XCX



Melhor Trilha Sonora Original para Mídia Visual



“The Odyssey” — Ludwig Göransson

“One Battle After Another” — Jonny Greenwood

“Project Hail Mary” — Daniel Pemberton

“Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” — Ludwig Göransson

“Widow’s Bay” — David Fleming



Melhor Filme Musical



“To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World” — Earth, Wind & Fire

“Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live” — Billie Eilish

“Man on the Run” — Paul McCartney

“EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert” — Elvis Presley

“Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story” — Vários artistas



