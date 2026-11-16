A lista de indicados à 69ª edição do Grammy Awards foi divulgada nesta segunda-feira (16). A cantora britânica Raye aparece na liderança, com 11 nomeações, seguida pela espanhola Rosalía, que recebeu nove indicações.
O grupo de artistas com sete nomeações reúne Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo e Phoebe Bridgers. Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas e Olivia Dean aparecem logo depois, com seis indicações cada.
O Brasil também estará representado na premiação. Anitta concorre na categoria Melhor Álbum de Música Global com o disco “Equilibrivm”. A cantora disputa o prêmio com Davido, Angélique Kidjo, Ayra Starr e Tems.
A cerimônia do Grammy 2027 está marcada para 7 de fevereiro, na Crypto.com Arena, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. Confira os indicados nas categorias divulgadas:
Álbum do Ano
“Lost Weekend” — Phoebe Bridgers
“The Art of Loving” — Olivia Dean
“Dandelion” — Ella Langley
“The Romantic” — Bruno Mars
“This Music May Contain Hope” — Raye
“You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Lux” — Rosalía
“The Life of a Showgirl” — Taylor Swift
Gravação do Ano
“Man I Need” — Olivia Dean
“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley
“I Just Might” — Bruno Mars
“Where Is My Husband!” — Raye
“The Cure” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Berghain” — Rosalía, Björk e Yves Tumor
“The Fate of Ophelia” — Taylor Swift
“Dracula” — Tame Impala com Jennie
Canção do Ano
“Berghain” — Rosalía, Björk e Yves Tumor
“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley
“The Cure” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Hate That I Made You Love Me” — Ariana Grande
“I Knew It, I Knew You (From Toy Story 5)” — Taylor Swift
“Man I Need” — Olivia Dean
“Risk It All” — Bruno Mars
“Where Is My Husband!” — Raye
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop
“The Art of Loving” — Olivia Dean
“Petal” — Ariana Grande
“The Romantic” — Bruno Mars
“This Music May Contain Hope” — Raye
“You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love” — Olivia Rodrigo
Melhor Performance Solo de Pop
“Man I Need” — Olivia Dean
“Risk It All” — Bruno Mars
“Where Is My Husband!” — Raye
“The Cure” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Sauvignon Blanc” — Rosalía
Melhor Performance de Pop em Duo/Grupo
“Runway” — Lady Gaga e Doechii
“Bring Your Love” — Madonna e Sabrina Carpenter
“Click Clack Symphony” — Raye e Hans Zimmer
“The Life of a Showgirl” — Taylor Swift e Sabrina Carpenter
“Dracula” — Tame Impala e Jennie
Melhor Performance de Pop Asiático
“Sunset Kiss” — Babymetal e Polyphia
“Unang Kilig” — Bini
“Bang Bang” — IVE
“404 (New Era)” — KiiiKiii
“Yes” — Lisa
“Visa” — SB19
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop Tradicional
“Good Grief” — Sara Bareilles
“The Boys of Dungeon Lane” — Paul McCartney
“Better Broken” — Sarah McLachlan
“An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios” — Leslie Odom Jr.
“Whatever’s Clever!” — Charlie Puth
Melhor Performance Vocal de Pop Tradicional
“A Couple Minutes” — Olivia Dean
“For Good” — Cynthia Erivo e Ariana Grande
“Madwoman” — Laufey
“I Hate the Way I Look Today” — Raye
“All That’s Left” — Nicole Zuraitis com Gilad Hekselman
Artista Revelação
Angine de Poitrine
Geese
Ella Langley
Slayyyter
Sienna Spiro
Don Toliver
Remi Wolf
The Womack Sisters
Melhor Álbum de Música Global
“Equilibrivm” — Anitta
“Oriadé” — Davido
“Hope!!” — Angélique Kidjo
“Starrgirl” — Ayra Starr
“Love Is a Kingdom” — Tems
Melhor Performance de Música Global
“Varuvaaiy” — Devan Ekambaram com Susha
“Una Flor en Cada Estrella” — Kerreke, Mireya e Alex E. Chávez
“Bando [Orchestral]” — Angélique Kidjo com Pharrell Williams e Quavo
“Porcelana” — Rosalía e Dougie F
“Dai Dai” — Shakira e Burna Boy
Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino
“No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto” — Karol G
“Femme Fatale” — Mon Laferte
“Muda” — Carín León
“¿Dónde Es el After?” — Rawayana
“Bendito Verano” — Elena Rose
Melhor Álbum de R&B
“Brown (The Chocolate Edition)” — Chris Brown
“When the City Sleeps” — Alex Isley
“Kehlani” — Kehlani
“Saturday Night” — PJ Morton
“To Whom This May Concern” — Jill Scott
Melhor Álbum de Rap
“Dillagence II” — Busta Rhymes com J Dilla
“Am I the Drama?” — Cardi B
“God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops” — Rapsody
“Octane” — Don Toliver
“Everything Is a Lot” — Wale
“Bully – Deluxe” — Kanye West (Ye)
Melhor Canção de R&B
“Let Me” — Victoria Monét
“My Muse” — Leon Thomas
“Out the Window” — Kehlani
“Pressha” — Jill Scott
“What You Need” — Tems
Melhor Canção Latina
“Ahí” — Karol G e Drake
“¿Cómo Se Ama?” — Jorge Drexler
“Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día” — Ca7riel, Paco Amoroso e Sting
“La Perla” — Rosalía e Yahritza y Su Esencia
“Niño” — Milo J
Melhor Canção de Country
“Beautiful Things” — Megan Moroney
“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley
“Dry Spell” — Kacey Musgraves
“Hardwired” — Stephen Wilson Jr.
“Phone, Keys, Wallet” — Lainey Wilson e John Mayer
Melhor Performance Solo de Country
“The Whole World” — Vince Gill
“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley
“Dry Spell” — Kacey Musgraves
“Can’t Sit Still” — Lainey Wilson
“Gary” — Stephen Wilson Jr.
Melhor Performance de Dupla/Grupo Country
“Butterfly” — Zac Brown Band com Dolly Parton
“Here” — Mumford & Sons com Chris Stapleton
“Horses and Divorces” — Kacey Musgraves com Miranda Lambert
“Light of a Clear Blue Morning” — Dolly Parton com Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah e Reba McEntire
“Phone, Keys, Wallet” — Lainey Wilson e John Mayer
Melhor Álbum de Country Tradicional
“Clovis” — Charley Crockett
“50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline” — Vince Gill
“Banks of the Trinity” — Cody Johnson
“Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle” — Willie Nelson
“Once Upon a Second Time Around” — Charlie Worsham
Melhor Clipe
“Lost Boys” — Phoebe Bridgers
“Storm” — Gener8ion e Yung Lean
“Hate That I Made You Love Me” — Ariana Grande
“Click Clack Symphony” — Raye
“Berghain” — Rosalía
Produtor do Ano, Não Clássico
Tony Berg
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Noah Goldstein
Miranda Lambert
Mike Sabath
Melhor Álbum Instrumental Contemporâneo
“Monk Meditations” — Jon Batiste
“Lullaby for the Lost” — Donny McCaslin
“A Six String Odyssey” — Six String Symphony
“Somni” — Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley
“Barcode” — Ben Wendel
Melhor Performance de Rock
“Sarniezz” — Angine de Poitrine
“Lost Boys” — Phoebe Bridgers
“Trinidad” — Geese
“What’s Wrong With Me” — Olivia Rodrigo e Robert Smith
“In the Stars” — The Rolling Stones
Melhor Performance de Metal
“The Edge of Perfection” — Anthrax
“Hive Mind” — Knocked Loose com Denzel Curry
“Your Ghost Again” — Mastodon
“Let There Be Shred” — Megadeth
“End of You” — Poppy, Amy Lee e Courtney LaPlante
Melhor Canção de Rock
“In the Stars” — Mick Jagger e Keith Richards
“Lost Boys” — Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Alex G, Christian Lee Hutson e Marshall Vore
“My Only Angel” — Aerosmith e Yungblud
“Streets of Minneapolis – Radio Mix” — Bruce Springsteen
“Trinidad” — Geese
“What’s Wrong With Me” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Your Favorite Toy” — Foo Fighters
Melhor Gravação Remixada
“Beto’s Horns (Fred Remix)” — Fred Again e Tom Norris
“I Just Might (Austin Millz Remix)” — Austin Millz
“Love Sensation” — Stuart Price
“Opalite (Chris Lake Remix)” — Chris Lake
“A Question of Trust” — Boyz Noize
“Where Is My Husband” — David Guetta e Hypaton
Melhor Álbum Dance/Eletrônica
“Confessions II” — Madonna
“Sexistential” — Robyn
“Soma” — Skrillex
“Wor$t Girl in America” — Slayyyter
“Deadbeat” — Tame Impala
Melhor Gravação de Pop Dance
“Blue Moon” — Zara Larsson
“Danceteria” — Madonna
“Life Boat” — Raye
“Dance...” — Slayyyter
“Too Easy” — Tinashe
Melhor Gravação Dance/Eletrônica
“Lights Burn Dimmer” — Fred Again e Jamie T
“I Feel So Free” — Madonna
“Crank” — Slayyyter
“My Old Ways” — Tame Impala
“Melatonin” — Tinashe
“Music” — Underscores
Melhor Performance de Música Alternativa
“Fabinek” — Angine de Poitrine
“Kill Me” — Phoebe Bridgers
“Au Pays du Cocaine” — Geese
“Reliquia” — Rosalía
“Showbiz” — Hayley Williams
Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa
“I Must Be Dreaming” — Alabama Shakes
“Lost Weekend” — Phoebe Bridgers
“Music, Fashion, Film” — Charli XCX
“Getting Killed” — Geese
“The Mountain” — Gorillaz
“LUX” — Rosalía
Melhor Performance de R&B Solo
“Morning Dew (Donk)” — Beyoncé
“Out the Window” — Kehlani
“Let Me” — Victoria Monét
“Pressha” — Jill Scott
“What You Need” — Tems
Melhor Álbum de R&B Progressivo
“Bernarr” — Durand Bernarr
“Waves” — Moonchild
“The Last Balloon” — Tank and the Bangas
“Pholks” — Leon Thomas
“Distracted” — Thundercat
Melhor Performance de R&B Tradicional
“I Found Myself” — Durand Bernarr
“Can’t Let Go” — Lalah Hathaway
“Beautiful People” — Jill Scott
“My Muse” — Leon Thomas
“If I Let You” — The Womack Sisters
Melhor Performance de R&B em Duo, Grupo ou Colaboração
“Fallin’” — Chris Brown com Leon Thomas
“47th Street” — Lalah Hathaway com J. Ivy
“Sweet Nuthins” — Kehlani com Leon Thomas
“Mess” — PJ Morton com Keyon Harrold
“To B Honest” — Jill Scott com J.I.D.
Melhor Canção de Rap
“E85” — Don Toliver
“ErrTime” — Cardi B
“Girl, Get Up” — Doechii com SZA
“Let ’Em Know” — T.I.
“Spend Dat” — Yung Miami
Melhor Performance de Rap
“Good Flirts” — Baby Keem com Kendrick Lamar e Momo Boyd
“ErrTime” — Cardi B
“Run It Back!” — De La Soul com Nas
“Let ’Em Know” — T.I.
“Body” — Don Toliver
Melhor Performance de Rap Melódico
“This Woman” — Busta Rhymes e J Dilla com D’Angelo
“Safe” — Cardi B com Kehlani
“Girl, Get Up” — Doechii com SZA
“E85” — Don Toliver
“Watching Us” — Wale com Leon Thomas
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz
“For Dinah” — Ledisi
“The Wise Ones” — Gretchen Parlato
“Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center” — Catherine Russell
“With Every Breath I Take” — Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley
“The Devil I Knew” — Nicole Zuraitis
Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Jazz
“Monk Movements” — Jon Batiste
“We Dream” — Lakecia Benjamin
“Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live)” — Chick Corea
“Leave That in There” — Sullivan Fortner
“Side-Eye III+” — Pat Metheny
Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino
“Filin” — Melissa Aldana
“Ao Vivo (Live)” — Eliane Elias
“Monk con Clave” — Carlos Henriquez
“Gonzalo Plays Pino” — Gonzalo Rubalcaba
“El Arte del Bolero Vol. 3” — Miguel Zenón e Luis Perdomo
Melhor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo
“Trip the Night Fantastic” — Terri Lyne Carrington e Social Science
“Who Asked?” — Domi e JD Beck
“Purpose” — Terrace Martin e Marcus Gilmore
“Oh Snap” — Cécile McLorin Salvant
“Fathers” — Nate Smith, Kiefer, Carrtoons e Kenny Beats
Melhor Performance de Jazz
“In Walked Bud” — Jon Batiste
“Good Life – Tamron Hall Main Title Theme” — The Baylor Project
“Sophisticated Lady” — Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley
“The Lady Is a Tramp” — Deborah Silver e Diane Schuur
“I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)” — Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman e Dan Pugach
Melhor Álbum de Blues Tradicional
“Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul” — S ean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul com Mr. Sipp
“B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100” — Joe Bonamassa
“Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience” — Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra e Martin Gellner
“Blues Now” — GA-20 com Charlie Musselwhite
Melhor Álbum de Blues Contemporâneo
“Alive! (Live)” — Fantastic Negrito
“Paper Doll (Live)” — Samantha Fish
“Just Say Yes” — Ruthie Foster
“Hard Road” — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
“The Breakdown” — Keb’ Mo’
Melhor Álbum de Folk Tradicional
“The Fiddle and the Drum” — Renée Fleming e Béla Fleck
“North Node” — Natalie Haas e Brittany Haas
“The Fiddle Funnel Sessions” — E J Ouellette
“Together Again” — Tom Paxton e John McCutcheon
“Under the Powerlines III (January 2025 – June 2025)” — Jesse Welles
Melhor Álbum de Folk Contemporâneo
“Le Sigh” — Kris Angelis
“Ace” — Madison Cunningham
“The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs” — Noah Kahan
“Lost Cause Lover Fool” — The Milk Carton Kids
“Bloodline” — Mon Rovîa
Melhor Álbum Gospel
“Devotion” — Cory Henry
“Revival: Live in Dallas” — Lisa Knowles-Smith and The Brown Singers
“Closer (Live in Chicago)” — Jonathan McReynolds
“Sunday Morning” — PJ Morton
“The Hymns” — CeCe Winans
Melhor Álbum de Reggae
“Too Too Bad” — Buju Banton
“Exile” — Chronixx
“Brightside” — Ziggy Marley
“The Art of Acceptance” — Protoje
“Supernova” — Runkus
“Lottery” — Shaggy
Melhor Compilação de Trilha Sonora para Mídia Visual
“O Diabo Veste Prada 2” — Vários artistas
“Stranger Things Temporada 5” — Vários artistas
“Wicked: For Good” — Vários artistas
“The Wizard of Oz at Sphere” — The Wizard of Oz at Sphere
“Wuthering Heights” — Charli XCX
Melhor Trilha Sonora Original para Mídia Visual
“The Odyssey” — Ludwig Göransson
“One Battle After Another” — Jonny Greenwood
“Project Hail Mary” — Daniel Pemberton
“Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” — Ludwig Göransson
“Widow’s Bay” — David Fleming
Melhor Filme Musical
“To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World” — Earth, Wind & Fire
“Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live” — Billie Eilish
“Man on the Run” — Paul McCartney
“EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert” — Elvis Presley
“Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story” — Vários artistas